iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,397 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,409 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,692 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,684,393 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

