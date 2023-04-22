iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Performa Ltd US LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.02. 3,346,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

