iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 6.5% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.17. 5,367,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,632,475. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

