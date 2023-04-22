iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Down 9.5% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 881,700 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 974,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 72,962 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,493,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 17,844.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,409,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340,196 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 393,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,694. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

