iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Hancock Whitney Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 708,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,128 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $46,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.63. 14,052,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,650,781. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.94. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $73.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

