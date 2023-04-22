iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) is Abundance Wealth Counselors’ 4th Largest Position

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,526 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned 0.41% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $17,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.24. 1,183,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,879. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

