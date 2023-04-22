iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $77.68. The company had a trading volume of 141,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,130. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $83.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

