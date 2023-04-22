iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $51,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $124.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.50 and its 200-day moving average is $117.53.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

