iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Lifted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 6.6% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $78,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $106.90. 3,786,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,156. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.80.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

