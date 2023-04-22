iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 919,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,909 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.90% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $62,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $71.59 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

