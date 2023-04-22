iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $91.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

