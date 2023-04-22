iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Holdings Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,884 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $117,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 70,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 47,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 239,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $56.82 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.35.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

