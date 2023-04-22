J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $199.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JBHT. UBS Group upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $176.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

