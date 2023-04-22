Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Update

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the March 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.75. The stock had a trading volume of 279,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.33 and a 200 day moving average of $119.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $147.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,849.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,778,171 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 137,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $8,184,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 11,335.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 373,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

