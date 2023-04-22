JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,527 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in JD.com by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,990,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in JD.com by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,813 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,648,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,513,000 after buying an additional 135,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,458,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

NASDAQ JD traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,121,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,360,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

