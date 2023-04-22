Jet Protocol Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.87 million and $142,417.47 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00028987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020271 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018905 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,648.70 or 1.00048655 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01049016 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $146,841.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.