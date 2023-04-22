Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.63

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and traded as low as $48.94. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $48.94, with a volume of 1,781 shares.

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

