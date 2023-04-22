JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target to GBX 440

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($4.95) to GBX 440 ($5.44) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

RDW has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 644 ($7.97) to GBX 650 ($8.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.55) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 565 ($6.99) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.04) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.73) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 553.56 ($6.85).

Redrow Price Performance

RDW stock opened at GBX 496 ($6.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 901.82, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 367.40 ($4.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.30). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 481.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 470.87.

Redrow Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Redrow

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Redrow’s payout ratio is 5,818.18%.

In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond purchased 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.11) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809.40 ($24,513.55). 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Redrow

(Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

