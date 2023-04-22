JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Price Target to GBX 440

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWFGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($4.95) to GBX 440 ($5.44) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDWWF. HSBC raised Redrow from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Redrow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $469.50.

RDWWF stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Redrow has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

