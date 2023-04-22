JUNO Price Tops $0.76 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. JUNO has a total market cap of $55.38 million and $230,542.30 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00002807 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 72,389,044 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

