KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Short Interest Up 10.2% in March

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 340,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Shares of KALV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.20. 163,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,159. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KALV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
