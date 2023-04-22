KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Short Interest Up 10.2% in March

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 340,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KALV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.20. 163,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,159. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KALV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $37,947.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,640.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $37,947.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,640.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $51,322.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,300.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,066 shares of company stock worth $115,406. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.