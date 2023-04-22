Kava (KAVA) Trading Down 18.5% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $378.05 million and approximately $14.03 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002802 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00062221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00039763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00020110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 489,643,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,637,565 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

