Kava Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $377.03 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $377.03 million and approximately $13.71 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00062877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00039925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00020081 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 489,320,855 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,368,280 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

