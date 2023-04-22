Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Plans Dividend of $0.81

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.814 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Kering Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $63.63 on Friday. Kering has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24.

About Kering

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of luxury apparel and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, and Kering Eyewear and Corporate.

