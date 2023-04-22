Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Plans Dividend of $0.81

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.814 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.35.
Kering Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $63.63 on Friday. Kering has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24.
About Kering
