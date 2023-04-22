Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays set a C$34.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$36.00 price target on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.31.

Shares of KEY opened at C$31.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$27.18 and a 12-month high of C$35.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. Keyera had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 4.65%. Research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9092559 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

