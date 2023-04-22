Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Boosted by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,781 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $69,969,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after buying an additional 3,253,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 480.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,778,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,439 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.