Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut Kinnevik from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Kinnevik Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNKBF opened at C$15.47 on Friday. Kinnevik has a 52-week low of C$11.55 and a 52-week high of C$18.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.02.

Kinnevik Company Profile

Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas. The firm invests worldwide, especially in Europe with a focus on the Nordics, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and North America.

