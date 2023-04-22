Komodo One Day Volume Hits $42.88 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001391 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $52.24 million and approximately $42.88 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00134869 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00053887 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00035161 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001126 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

