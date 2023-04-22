Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Up 12.6% in March

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 720,700 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the March 15th total of 640,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 16,618 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $3,736,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KEP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. 116,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,710. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 48.33%. The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.