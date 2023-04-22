Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Up 12.6% in March

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 720,700 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the March 15th total of 640,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 16,618 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $3,736,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Korea Electric Power Stock Up 0.3 %
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 48.33%. The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter.
Korea Electric Power Company Profile
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
Featured Stories
