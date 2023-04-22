Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.67.
Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of KHC stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.
About Kraft Heinz
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
