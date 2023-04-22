Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.67.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.