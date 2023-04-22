Kusama (KSM) Price Down 19.8% This Week

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $30.02 or 0.00109869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $258.08 million and $18.36 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is Kusama?

Kusama is a blockchain platform that was created as a more experimental and development-oriented counterpart to the Polkadot network. It is designed to be a platform for early adopters, developers, and researchers to experiment with and build new blockchain-based technologies and applications. Kusama has a fast-paced development cycle, which allows for rapid iteration and deployment of new features and upgrades.

## Who Created Kusama?

Kusama was created by the Web3 Foundation, a Swiss non-profit organization dedicated to the development of decentralized technologies. The Web3 Foundation is also responsible for the development of the Polkadot network.

## How Do You Use Kusama?

Kusama can be used for a variety of purposes, including experimentation with new blockchain-based technologies and applications, as well as for participating in the network’s governance through the use of its native token, KSM. Kusama’s fast-paced development cycle makes it a great platform for testing and experimentation in the blockchain space. Additionally, Kusama provides a shared security model, which allows for cross-chain interoperability and collaboration between different blockchain networks. To use Kusama, you can either run a validator node to provide security to the network or hold KSM and participate in governance through voting.”

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

