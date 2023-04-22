Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.49% of Lantheus worth $17,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $27,629.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $27,629.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,493,792.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,024,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,905 shares of company stock worth $17,856,980 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.63. The stock had a trading volume of 867,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.16. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $91.62.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.