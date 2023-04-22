Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,246 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 966.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.11.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $113.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $138.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

