Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 13,880 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 1,057.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Price Performance

ONEQ stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

