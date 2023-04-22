Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,926 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.