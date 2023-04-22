Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.13.

Insider Activity

Tesla Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $165.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $344.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.