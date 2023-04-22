Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after buying an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,366,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.89.

NYSE:DHI opened at $106.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.89. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.37.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.