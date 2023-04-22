Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 99.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 123,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 61,675 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% during the third quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 213,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 461,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,203,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $52.52 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.59%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

