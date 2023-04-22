Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,781 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 29.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 37.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATRC. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

AtriCure stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.72. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

