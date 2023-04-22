Larson Financial Group LLC Has $513,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 736.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

VGT opened at $378.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.36 and a 200-day moving average of $343.70. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $391.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

