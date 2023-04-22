Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 147.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 332,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 115,426 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 509,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after buying an additional 75,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 104,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.