Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 21,163 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 260.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE PHM opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PulteGroup



PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

