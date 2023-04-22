Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 8,194 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 227.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Westlake by 128.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Westlake Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:WLK opened at $114.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.06. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

