Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $418,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $156.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.29. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.90.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More

