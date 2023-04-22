Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 12,453 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 78,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53,383 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,540,000 after purchasing an additional 25,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evergy Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.68. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $72.11.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.15%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

