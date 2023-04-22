Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,729 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of OneMain by 1.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.
OneMain Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $38.42 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.69.
OneMain Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.15.
About OneMain
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
