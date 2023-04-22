Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $72.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.38. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $82.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

