Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $74.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LVS. Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.02. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 20.5% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 148.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 741.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 389,653 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 343,319 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,161 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 478.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,632 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

