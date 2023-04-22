Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Shares Up 1.1%

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62. 705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72.

About Lerøy Seafood Group ASA

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready to eat and ready to cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.

