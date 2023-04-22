Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $13.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 70,921 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Liberty Energy by 41.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 21,879 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,039,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,120,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after purchasing an additional 419,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBRT. Morgan Stanley lowered Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.35.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

